ROAN MOUNTAIN - Rosie Ellen Whitehead Bennett Largent, age 96, of Roan Mountain, TN, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Waters of Roan Highland. She was a daughter of the late Dan Whitehead and Bertie Ward Whitehead and was born in Hampton, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Barney C. Bennett; her second husband, Harless P. Largent; one son, Willard Largent; and two grandsons, Mitchell Rhinehart and Donald Rhinehart.
Mrs. Largent was a homemaker and of the Free Will Baptist faith. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, but most important, she enjoyed being a “granny” to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memories include her four sons, Carl Bennett of Gray, Stanley Largent (Sharon) of Roan Mountain, Dillard Largent (Tammy) of Johnson City, Freddie Largent (Diane) of Roan Mountain; four daughters, Juanita Miller (Doug) of Elizabethton, Maxine Ritchie (Scott) of Johnson City, Lucille Rhinehart (Dennis) of Roan Mountain, and Susan Morgan (Dave) of Kingsport. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Rosie Ellen Whitehead Bennett Largent will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Randy English and Pastor John McCurry officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Wednesday, prior to the funeral service.
The graveside service and interment will follow the funeral at the Largent Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
We would like to extend a special thank you to The Waters of Roan Highlands staff for the love and care given to our mother over the past two years.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA, 50037-0920.
