JOHNSON CITY - Rosemarie G. Hartley, 51, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Hartley was born in Colorado Springs, CO to the late Jack and Gudrun Carder.
She will be remembered as a devoted mother and hard worker, who loved her family tremendously.
Survivors include: her beloved husband, Jeffery Hartley; her son, Elijah Jack Hartley; two sisters, Mary Cook and Mabeline Carder; one brother, Thomas Carder; and several nieces and nephews.
Rosemarie’s family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow the visitation, beginning at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Rev. Chris Carder. The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Monte Vista, under the direction of Pastor Buddy Cretsinger. Please assemble at Morris-Baker by 1:45 pm for those who wish to go in procession.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the Hartley family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Hartley family. (423) 282-1521