SULPHUR SPRINGS COMMUNITY - Rosella Sherfey, 67, of Sulphur Springs Community, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center, after a brief illness. Born in Rock Island, IL, she had resided in Sulphur Springs most of her life. She was homemaker. Rosella was a Baptist and attended Friendship Baptist in Baileyton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Sherfey; parents, Emma Debby and Archie Bowser; brother, Donald Bowser; daughter-in-law, Norene Sherfey; and brother-in-law, Duane Rector.
Rosella is survived by three sons, David Sherfey of Gray, Darren Sherfey of Jonesborough, and Charles Roger Sherfey of Jonesborough; grandchildren, Shawne Lett and husband Blake, Nathaniel Sherfey and wife Traci, and Levi Dorton; great-grandchildren, Braylon Streetman, Joel Sherfey, and Morgan Sherfey; sisters, Nadine Beck and husband Jim, and Barbara Rector, all of Gray; brothers, Ricky Bowser and wife Sue, Berthil Bowser and wife Karen, and Sam Bowser and wife Natosha, all of Jonesborough; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Eddie McAmis and Rev. Ricky Bowser officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.