ERWIN - Rose Yates, age 78, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Unicoi County, Rose is a daughter of the late Jobie and Mae (Runion) Randolph. She attended Embreeville United Methodist Church. Rose was an artist and loved gardening. In addition to her parents, Rose is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Linda and Carl Runion, and one son, Leonard “Spud” Yates.
Rose Yates leaves behind to cherish her memory: Husband of 62 years: Leonard Eugene Yates; Daughters: Lisa Frazier and husband, Raymond, of Erwin, Amanda Leonard and husband, George, of Johnson City, Robin Hyder and husband, Mike, of Elizabethton; Grandchildren: Caleb Frazier and wife, Margaret, of Jonesborough, Delilah Greer and husband, Alex, of Albany, NY, Julia Leonard, of Johnson City, Deidra Leonard, of Johnson City, Jackson Leonard, of Johnson City; Great-grandchildren: Ruby Frazier, of Jonesborough, Everette Frazier, of Jonesborough, Abel Greer, of Albany, NY, Brandon Leonard, of Johnson City; Sisters: Linda Faye English, Gail Randolph, Sandy Thorpe; Brothers: Johnny Randolph, Ronnie Randolph; Daughter-in-law: Rhonda Yates; Several nieces and nephews.
The family will attend a graveside service at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date. Pastor Caleb Frazier and Pastor Mike Hyder will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Rose’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to the charity of your choice.
