POMPANO BEACH, FL - Rose Ella Bowers Hardin, 85, passed away peacefully the morning of May 6, 2023, in Pompano Beach, Fla., after a lengthy illness. She was born Oct. 13, 1937, to the late John C. Blowers and Laura Peters Bowers in Carter County, Tenn.

She was a 1954 graduate of Unaka High School. She worked in the restaurant and dietary industry throughout her professional career, including positions at Northside Hospital, Westside Elementary School, and T. A. Dugger Middle School. She was a member of Westside Christian Church. She was a life-long Elizabethton High School football fan and Tennessee Lady Vol basketball fan.

