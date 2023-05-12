POMPANO BEACH, FL - Rose Ella Bowers Hardin, 85, passed away peacefully the morning of May 6, 2023, in Pompano Beach, Fla., after a lengthy illness. She was born Oct. 13, 1937, to the late John C. Blowers and Laura Peters Bowers in Carter County, Tenn.
She was a 1954 graduate of Unaka High School. She worked in the restaurant and dietary industry throughout her professional career, including positions at Northside Hospital, Westside Elementary School, and T. A. Dugger Middle School. She was a member of Westside Christian Church. She was a life-long Elizabethton High School football fan and Tennessee Lady Vol basketball fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Hardin and five sisters: Lula Mae Bowers, Anna Belle Hardin, Ruth Pierce, Dora Carr, and Dimple Farris.
She is survived by her daughter and caregiver Kimberly Hardin of Pompano Beach, Fla. Her three sons, Timothy Hardin of Pompano Beach, Fla., Michael Hardin of Elizabethton, and Dr. Robin Hardin of Knoxville. She is also survived by her granddaughter Alexandra Hardin of Boston, Mass., and grandson Elijah Hardin of Frisco, Texas. She is also survived by her niece Inez Burton and several other nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose’s name to the Pat Summitt Pedal for Alzheimer’s Organization, 714 S. Gay St. #200, Knoxville, TN 37902.