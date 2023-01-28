"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is a crown waiting for me. It is given to those who are right with God. The Lord, who judges fairly, will give it to me on the day He returns. He will not give it only to me. He will also give it to all those who are longing for Him to return." — 2 Timothy 4: 7-8
JOHNSON CITY - Rosaura was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, on November 23, 1927, to her loving parents, José Caraballo and Donatila Santiago, and departed this world peacefully at her home in Johnson City, Tennessee, on January 26, 2023, in the company of her daughter Lillian and son-in-law, Raymond.
She is now resting in the loving arms of her Creator and merciful Savior where she is enjoying the eternal home He prepared for her in the company of all who preceded her in this journey.
Rosaura was an exemplary wife and homemaker, a devoted mother, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother, a wise, patient, simple and very self-sacrificing woman, who was proud of her large family, but above all, a humble and fervent Daughter and Servant of God, along with many other attributes and roles, that she demonstrated and performed with dedication and excellence, throughout her long well lived and immensely blessed life of 95 years.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by: her husband of 61 years and love of her life, Valentín Rodríguez; siblings, Ramona Alomar, Sylvia Caraballo, Samuel Caraballo, Ana Lydia Rivera, Carmen Doris Rivera, and Eurípides Rivera; son, Jaime Luis Rodríguez, and grandson, Alexander Rodríguez.
Those remaining to cherish the memory of Rosaura include: her brother, Luis Rivera (Spring Hill, Florida); children, Fermín Rodríguez & Hilda Correa (Carolina, Puerto Rico), Julio Rodríguez & Ruth Maldonado (Miami Lakes, Florida), Alberto & Joe Ann Rodríguez (Belleview, Florida), Amaury Rodríguez & María Elena Rivera (Carolina, Puerto Rico), Valentín Rodríguez, Jr. & Milagros Figueroa (Bayamón, Puerto Rico), Blanca Rosa Rodríguez & Alberto Figueroa (Carolina, Puerto Rico), and Lillian & Raymond Isaac (Johnson City, Tennessee); daughter-in-law, Migdalia Colón (Carolina, Puerto Rico); grandchildren: Lymarie, Javier, José, Karina, Omar, Ambert, Rebecca, Jaime, Luis, Alan, Alena, Anthony, Milanie, Raiza, Alberick, Francisco, and Gabriel; and great-grandchildren: Sebastián, Paola, José, Lionel, Nicole, Justin, Camila, Juliana, Natalia, Gianna, Miguel, Gabriel, Alexandra, Samantha, Jaime, Isabella, Victoria, Ainhoa, Angie, Sofía, Jon, Kamila, Endel, Alejandro, and Laymarie. She was a cousin, aunt, “comadre”, godmother, and friend of many.
We will miss her beautiful smile, her pleasant disposition, her delicious cooking, and the wonderful advice and wisdom she shared with everyone.
Funeral arrangements and Mass of Christian burial will take place in Puerto Rico at a date to be determined.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, Tennessee at a later date. The family requests that no flowers be sent.