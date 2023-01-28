"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is a crown waiting for me. It is given to those who are right with God. The Lord, who judges fairly, will give it to me on the day He returns. He will not give it only to me. He will also give it to all those who are longing for Him to return." — 2 Timothy 4: 7-8

JOHNSON CITY - Rosaura was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, on November 23, 1927, to her loving parents, José Caraballo and Donatila Santiago, and departed this world peacefully at her home in Johnson City, Tennessee, on January 26, 2023, in the company of her daughter Lillian and son-in-law, Raymond.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you