ELIZABETHTON - Rosalee Roberson Markland, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Waters of Roan Highland. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Shoun & Blanche Whitehead Roberson. She was a graduate of Cloudland High School. She was a homemaker. Rosalee loved quilting, sewing and sending cards of encouragement. She was one of the founding members of Blevins Chapel. In earlier years she attended Green Mountain Freewill Baptist Church Baptist Church and later attended Grace Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lee Markland, and two sisters: Myrsona Shell and Glenda Shell.
Survivors include her daughter: Cathy Laura Hyder & husband Samuel, Roan Mountain. One Sister: Donalee Presnell, Roan Mountain.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2021 in the Lyons Cemetery with Pastor Travis Tyler officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Markland family.