GRAY - Rosa Beatrice Bridges Barton, Gray, was born to David Albert & Mary Louise Moore Bridges in Jefferson County, Tennessee and passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. She died peacefully at home after a very challenging year of illness.
She was married to Walter Everett Barton for fifty-seven years. They lived almost all their lives in Johnson City. She retired from the VA to care for him as he battled cancer. They faithfully attended Y Free Will Baptist Church as long as physically able.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, two brothers, three sons-in-law, one grandson and one great grandson.
She is survived by her daughters: Janie Feathers of Johnson City, Shelia Bowlin of Gray and Bandy Tester of Erwin. She also leaves one brother: Ernest Inman and his wife Sue of Charleston, Mississippi, one sister: Karen Moore of Gray, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The phrase “A servant’s heart” certainly described our Mama. She was a beautiful, Christian Lady who always put others above herself. To say we were blessed to be her children is such an understatement.
A cousin recently said these beautiful words of her, “She has sown so many seeds of love, she will never be gone”. “Thank You” Mama, for being you.
