Ronnie Wayne Riddle, loving husband, father, bonus dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend, born October 11, 1943 in Tusculum TN died September 18, 2020 in Johnson City TN following a brief illness.
He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Ina Riddle.
He leaves behind his wife of 28 years Sharon Thomas Riddle, son Philip Riddle, bonus sons Doug (Samantha) Vicars and Christopher (Jennifer) Vicars. Grandson Chance Vicars. Granddaughter Avery Vicars. Sister Donna (Gary) Pack. In addition, several nieces, nephews and extended family as well as special friends and neighbors, Greg and Amy Ford, Scott Thompson, Emil Thompson, Zane Painter and Adam Milhorn.
Ronnie was employed with Kennametal in Johnson City, TN for over 35 years before retiring 18 years ago to pursue his passion of full-time farming.
He loved being outdoors, anything relating to Native Americans, animals, and the mountains. He was a Master Mason in Arcana Lodge #489 F&AM. He had many friends within the community and was admired and loved by all. A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday September 27, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the Riddle family online
Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to either St. Joseph’s Indian School, South Dakota, Washington County Animal Shelter, or the American Cancer Society.
Rest in Peace RR – the farming is all done.
