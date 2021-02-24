JONESBOROUGH - Ronnie Lee Hobbs 67, Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 592. Ronnie was a true craftsman and master of his trade. He mentored and inspired many. He loved to cook and won several awards for his famous BBQ. He was an extraordinarily kind and generous man and will be missed by all of those who had the fortune of knowing him. He was a devoted father and grandfather.
Ronnie was the son of the late Fred Hobbs and Mildred Bunton. He was preceded in death by: three brothers, Gary Hobbs, Danny Hobbs and Tommy McCollough; the love of his life, his wife Dorothy Hobbs; an infant son, Ronnie Clifton Hobbs; and daughter-in-law, Angela Gilliam Hobbs.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are: his daughter, Angela Orcutt and son-in-law Matthew, of Jonesborough; his son, Ronnie Hobbs, of Jonesborough; sisters, Karen Weaver, of Alabama and Skarlet Laws, of Johnson City; beloved grandchildren, Ben Hobbs, Nick Orcutt and wife Kristina, Andrew Orcutt and fiancée Kierney Brooks, Skylar Hobbs and Kendall Hobbs; his precious great grandsons, Roman Orcutt and Kayson Hobbs; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Ronnie Hobbs will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Friday, February 26, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7 PM. A committal service will be held at 10 AM Saturday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers include: Benjamin Hobbs, Nicholas Orcutt, Andrew Orcutt, Skylar Hobbs, Danny Hobbs and Bobby Gross. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker by 9:45 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hobbs family
