TELFORD - Ronnie Joe Silvers, 54, of Telford, TN, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, the outdoors and his family.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Silvers.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-two years, Brenda Silvers; daughter, Atarah Reed; granddaughters, Victoria and Alea; mother, Mary Pavan; sisters, Helen Pierson and
Linda Arnold; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Ronnie Joe Silvers will receive friends from 4 to 6pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 6pm with Pastor Craig Shelton officiating. The graveside service will be at 11am Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery.
The graveside service will be at 11am Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery.