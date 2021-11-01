KINGSPORT - Ronnie Hugh Malone, 69 years old, of Kingsport, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Ronnie’s parents were Fred and Christine Malone of Elizabethton. Ronnie was a graduate of Hampton High School and was a recognized member of their football team. He served in the United States Army. He also worked for the City of Johnson City, as well as Norfolk Southern Railway. “Pops,” as his grandchildren knew him, was a skilled craftsman and a hard worker. It’s ironic that a man who successfully battled speeding trains, flipped tractors, collided with houseboats, and ran multiple cars into Watauga Lake would go peacefully and quietly at home and in his sleep.
He was a man who loved his family, the outdoors, and to dream big dreams. He will be remembered for his quick and witty humor.
He is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Ruby Jean Collins Malone; son, Joshua and his wife Julie; three wonderful grandchildren, Carolina, Caleb, and Connor; brother, Billy Ted Malone; and sister, Kathy Malone Meade.
The family and special friends will hold a private gathering and service to honor their patriarch and companion.
