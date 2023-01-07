FLAT ROCK, AL - Ronnie Dee Hale, 75, of Flat Rock, AL passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in a local hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Brother Andrew Jenkins officiating.
Ronnie was born to the late William and Rushia Hale on June 10, 1947 in Johnson City, TN. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Ronnie lived for a good many years in South Daytona, Florida and was employed as an Electronic Technician for Bell South Telecommunications. He was happy living near the beach and the ocean where he loved to swim, scuba dive and just spend time with his feet in the sand. He attended First Baptist Church of South Daytona and was very active where he served as an ordained Deacon and several other capacities. Due to his health, it became necessary to relocate closer to his Tennessee and Alabama family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Linda Hale; children, Neil (Tina) Hale, Aaron Hale, Vickie (Keith) Sledge, Lacy (Alan) Gifford and Zachary (Ashton) Gifford; sister, Betty (Gary) Carson; grandchildren, Cody Hale, Courtney (Adam) Davis, Alex Hale, Lily Hale, Tiffany (John) Mendenhall, Stephanie Sledge, Amanda Sledge and Zelda Gifford; great-granddaughter, Hailey Rae Mendenhall; nieces, Jennifer (Aaron) Ayers, Jessica (Rob) Hallett and Joni Carson; and many relatives in the Johnson City, TN area.
