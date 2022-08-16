JOHNSON CITY - Ronnie D. “Ron” Crumley, Johnson City has left his earthly home on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and gone to live with his creator, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ron was of the Freewill Baptist Faith and often spoke of the two churches (Union Hill Freewill Baptist and New Liberty Freewill Baptist and of how they helped sustain his small family during his early years with “house warmings” food and spiritual guidance and remained extremely grateful to that community at his passing.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother Lilly B. Crumley and father Joe D. Crumley, his brother: Denny.
Ron is survived by his son: Christopher, his daughter-in-law: Stephanie, and granddaughter: Lillian (Lily) of Smyrna, Tn., numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and very special friends and half-brothers Robert and Phillip Crumley of Ft. Payne, Ala.
Ron was a very avid golfer, sports enthusiast in general, co-founder of the “Dawn of Hope Golf Classic”, Co-Founder of the “Elizabethton Men’s Golf Association” its charter president, sat on the Dawn of Hope Foundation Board, President of his Condo Association, and long time member of the Tri Cities Claims Association.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Ray Colbaugh and Tim Thomason officiating. Burial will be the next day at 9:56 a.m. Saturday in the Blevins Cemetery in Stoney Creek Community (In remembrance of some of my most favorite memories of the golf game we had for so many years). Liam Horne will be the Piper. Active Pallbearers will be: Drew Parsons, Tim Thomason, Chris Shingleton, Drew Shingleton, Steve Sonneberger, Phillip Peters, Lee Chase and David Bowers. Honorary Pallbearers will be: very special friends: Glen Shaw, the late Joe Carpenter, Charles Nelson, the late Eddie Cox, Mark Peters, the late John Branum Sr., Larry Greer and Sam Boyd, all players, sponsors and volunteers that participated in the Dawn of Hope Golf Classic, past and future, everyone who touched my life in so many positive ways especially the late Howard Hardin, the late Gene Bradley, the late IC Garland and residents of Liberty and Peters Hollow. All the past and present members of the Elizabethton Golf Club and two very very special couples that was always there, the late Terry Peters and his widow, Bobbi Peters of Elizabethton and Gary and the late Kitty Harper of Bertrand, Mo. In lieu of flowers make a donation to the Dawn of Hope Center, or your favorite Charity. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery, Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizaqbethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Crumley family.