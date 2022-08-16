JOHNSON CITY - Ronnie D. “Ron” Crumley, Johnson City has left his earthly home on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and gone to live with his creator, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Ron was of the Freewill Baptist Faith and often spoke of the two churches (Union Hill Freewill Baptist and New Liberty Freewill Baptist and of how they helped sustain his small family during his early years with “house warmings” food and spiritual guidance and remained extremely grateful to that community at his passing.

Trending Recipe Video