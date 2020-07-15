ELIZABETHTON - Rondell Paul “Ronnie” Little, Sr.,81, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Charles & Annie Clark Little.
Ronnie was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He served in the United States Army. Ronnie was Co-Owner of Blackberry Station and Alpine Market. He also worked at Tennessee Valley Aluminum and Aluminum Wholesale, He was a member of Valley Forge United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceeded in deathby five brothers: Carl, Bob, John, Richard and Glenn Little.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years: Marie Shortt Little. Two Children: Ronnie Little,Jr. and wife Lynne and Tracey Little, Two Grandchildren: Eve Little Bradford & husband Alex and Levi Little. Two Sisters; Charlsie Little and Phyllis Little. One Brother: Kenny Little. Several nieces & nephews
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Brent Nidiffer officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:50 a.m. Saturday will be: Ronnie Little, Jr., Levi Little, Alex Bradford, Kenny Little, Alan Little and Brian Hicks Honorary
Pallbearers will be: friends of the former Blackberry Station and his church family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center and the staff of Avalon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made in memory of Ronnie to the Valley Forge United Methodist Church , 3974 Highway 19 E., Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Friday from 3 to 7 p.m..
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask.
Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:50 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Little family