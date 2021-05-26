JOHNSON CITY - Rondal (Ron) Clay Lovelace, 78, passed away at his home in Johnson City, TN on May 23, 2021 following an extended illness. He was born to the late Arnold B. Lovelace and Evelyn Hyder Lovelace Byrd on August 30, 1942 in Carter County, TN.
He had no blood born siblings, but a host of brothers and sisters in Siam where he grew up. His best and long-time friend since they were 4 years old, Ted Hamilton died last summer.
Ron was a Polio survivor. He graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1960. He was an American Patriot with hopes of getting an Army commission after finishing in ROTC at ETSU for 3 years. However, during his last physical at Ft. Benning, GA, the effects of Polio showed up, causing the loss of that dream. He had been #1 in his class for marksmanship. Ron worked with the Carter Co. Youth Civil Air Patrol in the early 1960s. He loved working with the Boy Scouts Troup #220 teaching emergency preparedness.
Ron was the Science Hill Band Booster President several times in the late seventies to late eighties. He was always where his children were.
He was an Adult Sunday School teacher at Snow Memorial and filled in as Trustee of the church. Now a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church. Ron was a Mason, past Master, Johnson City Lodge and Unicoi Lodge. He was a machine designer, retiring on disability from Texas Instruments in 1992 after post Polio Syndrome took over his body in 1987.
Ron is predeceased by his parents, daughter, Ronda Michelle Lovelace, stepfather, Ralph Byrd, brothers-in-law Ralph Saylor and Earl Saylor.
Ron was married to the love of his life, and high school sweetheart for 58 years, 8 months, Elizabeth Ann Saylor Lovelace. He has left to cherish his memory a son, David Lovelace and wife, Karen, daughters, Rebecca Ann Lovelace and Rachel Michelle Lovelace, grandchildren, Ryan Lovelace and wife Jenifer, Megan Lovelace Hall and husband Adrian, Olivia Faith Lovelace and three great- grandchildren, Louella, Elijah and Hudson, Special niece, Elizabeth (Beth) T. Saylor of Seatle WA. whom he thought of as a daughter, special cousins, Pauletta Pierce (Lawrence), Sue Arp (Ron).
In lieu of flowers please remember a charity of your choice or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
A visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 5:00- 7:00PM in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, a memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jody Jenkins and Pastor John Herdman, officiating. An inurnment service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
