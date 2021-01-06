ELIZABETHTON - Roncella Phillips, 61 of Elizabethton, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Carter County and was the daughter of the late Dayton and Bertha Mae Townsend.
In addition to her parents Roncella was preceded in death by her two sisters, Daylene Tolley and Maria Maynor.
Those left to cherish Roncella’s memory include her children: Gary Clemons, Jr. and his wife April, Angela Yeager, and Matt Clemons; step-children: Britiny Phillips, Jerry Allen Phillips; grandchildren: Samera Grindstaff, Dannae Yeager, and Richard Yeager, III; sisters: Dee Dee Hicks, and Gail Otey; brothers, Butch and Bobby Townsend, her husband, Jerry Phillips.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday at Hills Cemetery in Roan Mountain. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone is asked to be at the funeral home by 2:15 pm on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending calling hours and services to please bring and wear a mask.
