JOHNSON CITY - Ronald Wayne Crowe, 65, Johnson City passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his residence. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of the late Willie C. Cardwell Sr. and Mary Lee Osborne Crowe. Mr. Crowe was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a locksmith having worked for WC Locksmith for several years. Ronald was a proud member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two step-brothers, Dennis “Doodle” Crowe and Bud Crowe.
Survivors include his life partner, Melanie Sells; a brother, Willie Joe Cardwell and his wife, Ruth of Johnson City; two step-brothers, Jerry Crowe of Johnson City and Rev. Paul Crowe and his wife, Helen of Johnson City; a step-sister, Jean Crowe of Florida; two God-daughters, Cloiea and Trinity Cardwell; several nieces and nephews; and his precious fur babies, Magnolia, Tiny and Me-Tu.
Graveside services for Mr. Crowe will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 18, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City then proceed to the cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 37604