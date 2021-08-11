HAMPTON - Ronald Turner, 64, Hampton passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. Ronald was born December 22, 1956 in Holland to the late Paul & Lieselotte Maria Turner. Ron had lived in Hampton since 2018. He graduated from college in Australia. He was a Computer Architect. He loved to travel.
Survivors include his wife: Linda Wojtyna Turner. Daughter: Melissa Turner, Queensland, Australia and her children: Braydan (Amie Arhnas), and great grandchild: Arhna-Marie; Taleah, Nate, Harley, Teara-Roa, Kataraina and Toa Temana, Daughter: Sharon Turner, Bluefield, West Virginia and her children: Aiden, Isabelle and Jude, Son: Paul Turner, Melbourne, Australia, Step-Son: Cody Dempsey, Canton, North Carolina. Sisters: Yvonne Mercieca and Marianne Harley both of NSW, Australia. Niece: Kim and great nephew, Andrew and great niece Zoe and Kirsten and great nephews: Quinn and Wesley.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
