Ronald Stephon Mehalic, age 80. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 28, 2020 in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was born on August 6, 1940 in Arcadia, Pennsylvania. He was a proud Veteran who served in the United States Army. He always spoke highly of the military and never hesitated to tell you about his war stories. He was very proud to serve his country and loved being in the Army.
He lived in Albuquerque New Mexico with his "Beautiful Wife" Edith. They moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in December of 2017 to be closer to family.
He suffered from the terrible disease of dementia and ultimately lost his life to it.
He leaves behind his loving wife Edith Mehalic. Stepdaughter Roberta Perryman and her husband Christopher Perryman of Church Hill, Tennessee. Stepgranddaughter MarinaJoe Arbuckle and her husband Joseph Arbuckle of Johnson City, Tennessee. Stepgrandson Andrew Gonzales, Jr. And his girlfriend Helen Camille of Mt. Vernon, Washington. Sister in law Celestina Pierce of Johnson City, Tennessee. Sister in law Tinky McCoy and her husband Ron McCoy of Tennessee. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by everyone but never forgotten.
He will be buried at Mountain Home Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee.