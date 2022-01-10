PINEY FLATS - Ronald Stephen Johnson, 71, Piney Flats went to be with our Lord Jesus, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of the late Benjamin Arthur Johnson and Martha Lee Allen Johnson. Mr. Johnson retired from the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center and was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Air Force and served 14 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father and friend who spent his life serving the Lord, country, family and friends. Mr. Johnson was a member and Deacon of Calvary Baptist Church of Johnson City.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Connie Hicks Johnson and their children, Mackie and Marlene Ensor, Scottie and Joyce Ensor, Christy Hale and Casey and Simon Burns; five grandchildren, Nova and Maddie Ensor, Jacob Ensor, Joshua Ensor, Brittany Hale and Izzy Ensor. A brother, Garry Johnson and wife, Diane; a sister, Georgia Jones and husband, Harold; his aunts, Annie Spears and Nancy Howell; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Johnson will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, Hart Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Jim Chatman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service hour. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at 2:00 PM in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
Condolences may be made at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Johnson family.