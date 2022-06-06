Surely goodness and mercy has followed me all the days of my life here on earth, and I am now dwelling in the house of my Lord forever...
JONESBOROUGH - Ronald "Ronnie" Hale, Jonesborough, entered his forever home with his Lord on June 4, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ronnie was born on January 12, 1950, and lived his entire life in the Lamar Cherokee area where he was a lifelong active member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, as well as Lamar Ruritan.
After graduating from Lamar High School in 1968, and Tri-Cities Barber College, he began his very busy adult life. A first and most important landmark in his life was his marriage to Joyce Little Hale, a marriage which just celebrated a 50-year anniversary. Ronnie proudly served in the US Army Reserves for six years. He worked many years at Earl's Barber Shop and continued to cut hair at his basement shop for those "select" customers until just recently. Ronnie also worked at ETSU where he could always be seen around campus. He and Joyce busied themselves as Usher Supervisors for all events at Freedom Hall for nearly 35 years. Afterwards he worked with AXIS Security as an usher at local sporting events and concerts. Ronnie also busied himself by coaching many successful women's softball teams in Johnson City over the years. A great passion of Ronnie's was that of collecting. He could often be seen at area flea markets, yard and rummage sales, auctions, and estate sales. He and Joyce busied themselves with several antique and collectible booths in Jonesborough and Johnson City, as well as on-line selling sites.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Joyce, include the following: brother-in-law, Johnny Little: sister-in-law, Cathy McMillan: nephew, Paul McMillan: niece, Anna (Bryan) Green: great-niece, Eddie Green. Other survivors that were special to his heart are wonderful friends Carroll and Bonnie Fender, Zachariah and Christian Trivette and children, Ezekiel and Eden, as well as innumerable neighbors and friends.
We would like to give special thanks to Dr. Cynthia Partain, Dr. Charles Famoyin, Dr. Sara Hammons, Dr. Grant Taylor, the staff at Quality of Life Healthcare and the doctors, nurses and staff at Franklin Wood Hospital.
Funeral Service for Ronnie will be Tuesday June 7, 2022, 7:30 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Clark and Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5:30- 7:30 prior to the service.
Graveside service will be Wednesday June 8, 2022, 2:00 PM at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Wiseman, Bob Campbell, Mike Bucannon, Matthew McLain Gary Edwards, Zachariah Trivette, Bryan Green, Paul McMillian and Cody Rutherford. Honorary Pallbearers, Larry Hammons, Carrol Fender, Steve Green, Johnny Nolan, Teddy Nolan, Bruce Nolan, Bill Broyles, and Bobby Gray.
In lieu of flowers, Ronnie would be pleased if donations would be made to Cherry Grove Baptist Backpack Fund, Cherry Grove Baptist Food Pantry, Lamar Ruritan or the charity of your choice.
