JOHNSON CITY - Ronald “Lynn” Blackwell, 58, of Johnson City, passed away on October 14, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer.
Lynn was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, son of JoAnn Laws Blackwell and the late Ronnie Blackwell.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by: wife, Tammy Blackwell; son, Kenny Harless; stepchildren, Moriah Powers and Matthew White; grandchildren, Noah Harless, Aiden Compton, Nina Powers, and Harrison Powers; uncles, David Sneyd, Gary Laws and wife Becky; and special friends, Sherry Hutson, David Williams, Terrinia and James Creech; and several cousins.
He graduated from Davy Crockett High School and went on to work for Kennametal for 42 years before his retirement.
Lynn is best described as a tinkerer, who always seemed to have a project to occupy him. These projects ran from antique car restoration to writing code for computer programs, and a few things in between. He was an avid gun collector and historical weaponry enthusiast, passions he shared with his wife, Tammy. Most recently, the two had been in process of realizing the dream of the Blackwell Forge, to combine those passions with their penchant for metalworking.
A graveside service will be held for Lynn at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 9:50 AM.
Lynn is remembered as a good son, father, husband, and friend, who gave the world more laughs than they were looking for.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Blackwell family (423) 282-1521.
