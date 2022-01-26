Ronald Lee Weir peacefully passed away Sunday January 23rd 2022.
He went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 78, born April 13th, 1943.
Preceded in death by his parents John Alexander Weir and Geneva Weir.
Survived by Hannah Weir mother of his children, three sons John Edward Weir, Ronald Jason Weir, and James Austin Weir. Daughters-in-law Libby (Nonie)Weir and Jenny Weir.
Grandkids: Brandon Weir, Cortne Weir, Ian Weir, Hannah Weir, Sophia Weir, Lilah Weir, Madison Weir, Emma Grace Weir, and Owen Weir. Great Grandkids: Brayden Ferguson, Lacey Ferguson, and Zoey Ferguson. Sandy Adkins family friend. Dad was born in Monroe, Louisiana. He graduated from Louisiana-Monroe with an MBA. He also received his PHD from Mississippi State. Dad taught at North Western State and East Tennessee State University for almost four decades. A loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather who showed that love to anybody and everybody. He had a unwavering love for his parents, family, and friends. He was passionate about many things including space, music, and the arts. He always put everyone first and would do anything for his family and friends.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Mountain-Empire-Cremation-and-Burial-Services-101167419104151. 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Weir Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.