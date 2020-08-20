JOHNSON CITY - Ronald Joseph Decio, age 87, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born in San Francisco, California, the son of the late Angelo Decio and Gladys Graft Masi.
Ronald graduated from the University of Southern California and was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in Korea. He was an airplane pilot. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was involved in various church activities. He had worked as a Mechanical Engineer at Johnson City Medical Center, and worked as the Project Manager for McCarthy Construction traveling all over the United States helping build hospitals. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. Ronald volunteered at the Johnson City Animal Shelter and the Melting Pot.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy Street Decio; sister & brothers-in-laws, J.B. and Becky Cooper, Ed and Linda Street, and Jeffrey Street; and his fur baby, Sophie Rose.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00PM with Father Dennis Kress officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of Last Supper at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Military flag presentation will be rendered by members of the Navy Funeral Honors team. Pallbearers will be J.B. Cooper, Ed Street, Fred King, Kevin Howell, Ken Curtis, and Ryan Cooper. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jeffrey Street.
The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Alan Forbush and staff, Dr. Jeffrey Schoondyke, and his nurse Christy Heck with Ballad Home Health for all their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
