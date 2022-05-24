Ronald Joe Edmondson, 71, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his residence.
A native of Johnson City, TN, Ronald was a son of the late Ruth Hardin and Orville Edmondson. He was also preceded in death by a brother.
Mr. Edmondson proudly served his country in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. He later earned an ASE Certification and retired as a diesel mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Taylor Edmondson; daughters, Shelby Dahlquist, Brianna Edmondson, and Barbara Edmondson; sons, Johnny Edmondson, Mitch Hubbard, Kevin Edmondson, and Mitchell Edmondson; step-children, Sherri Taylor, Shaun Taylor, David Brookshire, Christina and her husband Justin Blankenship, and Brandon Brookshire; three brothers, two sisters, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several fur babies.
Mr. Edmondson’s family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at Brown’s View Church. The memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Ricky Netherton will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
