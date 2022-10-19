JOHNSON CITY - Ronald Heywood Hines, age 72 of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Pulaski County, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ron was born in Pulaski County on November 28, 1949, and was the son of the late Edith L. Coleman Hines, and the late Robert Heywood Hines. He was a lifetime member of the Belspring Presbyterian Church, and retired as a private business consultant.
Survivors include his wife; Shirley Sparks Hines of Johnson City, TN: his daughter and son-in-law; Virginia H. and Chris Pfeifer of Johnson City, TN: his son and daughter-in-law; Richard and Logan Hines of Johnson City, TN: Sister: Jean Wilmouth of Lynchburg: his grandchildren; August Pfeifer, Eva Pfeifer, Maeve Pfeifer, Rowan Hines, and Wilfred Hines. Also survived by a niece; Rachel Wilmouth and her son Michael Workman of Salem.
Per Ron’s request, he is being cremated. The family will have a private celebration of Ron’s life. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Belspring Presbyterian Church 7545 Belspring Road, Belspring, Virginia 24058 or to the Wounded Warriers Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700