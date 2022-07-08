Johnson City, TN (37604)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.