Ronald Gary Tipton, age 66, of the Casi community, passed away Thursday July 7,2022 at Memorial Health University in Savannah GA.
Gary was an employee of Estes Express for 33 years, he was a member of Horse Creek Misson Church and sang with the Tipton Family Gospel Group for 20 years. He served in the United States Army, during Vietnam. Gary was a loving husband, father and great grandfather. He loved his family. He loved gardening, canning, the beach, and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Chirstine Fender Tipton. Two sons and daughters-in-law; Dwayne and Shonna Tipton; and Jeff and Ashley Tipton. Grandchildren: Austin, Coby, Chesney, Destiny, and Paisley. Great Grandson Kaynen
Brothers: Gerald Tipton and Hughie Tipton. Sister Janie Tipton. Father-in-law and mother-in-law: Harold and Mary Jane Fender. Sisters-in-law: Marie (Cliff) Richey ,Teresa (Chuck) Reifsnyder, Earlene Fender and Pam Fender. Very special aunt and uncle George and Gertha Laws. Several special nieces, nephews and cousins. Special Friends Richard Freeman, his Estes work family and his horse riding buddies.
Preceded in death by his Father James Tipton Sr. Mother Cindy Bridges. Special Aunt Lila, brother-in-law; David Fender and wife Pam.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the employees at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah GA.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-7 pm at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with the Rev. Wayne Rice officiating. The graveside service will be Monday at 11 am in Liberty FWB Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Dwayne Tipton, Jeff Tipton, Austin Tipton Coby Whaley, Eddie Tarlton, Johnny Lee Tarlton, Justin Tarlton, Michael Coyne and Hunter Tarlton. Honorary pallbearers will be Carlton Sprinkles, George Laws, Cliff Richey, Johnny Tarlton.
Family and friends are requested to meet at 10 am Monday morning to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the South-Central Blessings box. Gary and Cliff built this box for the community in need.
