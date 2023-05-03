JOHNSON CITY - Ronald Everette “Ronnie” Yontz, 69, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a son of the late Everett Kyle Yontz and Georgia Allison Yontz.
Ronnie was his mother’s constant companion throughout his life, something which brought joy and meaning to hers. They did everything together, including attending service at Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church up until her illness. After his mother’s passing, he continued to bring joy and meaning to the days of his sister, Judy, as the child she never had. He was loved and adored by his brother, Kenneth, as well.
To know Ronnie was to love him, he was very special in so many ways. He had a smile and sweet giggle that could melt any heart.
Ronnie thought every flavor was worth enjoying, from cheeseburgers to fried chicken to strawberries and grapes. He also had a special love for music: he would rock along in his chair, strum his guitar, or hum to the tune every time.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother, Donald Kyle Yontz.
Those surviving include his sister, Judy Hoover; brother, Kenneth Yontz; uncle Artis Allison and aunt Rachel Allison; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank Pastor John Herdman and the congregation at Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, the Shut In Ministry, and Danny & Shirley Jenkins, for the prayers, visits, encouraging cards and letters, and thoughtful gifts.
Special thanks to Dr. Allen Davis for his ongoing support, Brad Price for his helpful care, and Jocelyn Garris & Derrick Johnson for their many acts of kindness.
Ronnie will be entombed beside his mother in the Mausoleum at Monte Vista Memorial Park following a private ceremony at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family.
