BLUFF CITY - Ronald Elton Kelly, age 90, of Bluff City, formerly of Elizabethton, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Kelly, his mother, Letha Robinson Kelly, a brother, Duane Kelly and a sister, Diane Kelly Webb Barfield.

Ronald served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War for four years 1953-1957. After he got out of the service, he worked at Bemberg, Holston Steel and Raytheon Company, where he retired in 1994. He was a member of Volunteer Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee.

