BLUFF CITY - Ronald Elton Kelly, age 90, of Bluff City, formerly of Elizabethton, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Kelly, his mother, Letha Robinson Kelly, a brother, Duane Kelly and a sister, Diane Kelly Webb Barfield.
Ronald served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War for four years 1953-1957. After he got out of the service, he worked at Bemberg, Holston Steel and Raytheon Company, where he retired in 1994. He was a member of Volunteer Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Woods Kelly of Bluff City; his son, Brian (Karri) Kelly of Bluff City; his daughters, Rhonda Kelly of Bluff City and Jennifer (Jerry) Langley of Bristol, TN; his step-daughter, Karen (Gary) Malloch of Franklin, TN; his grandchildren, Wesley Langley, Christopher Langley, Brandon Routh, Brent Kelly, Leah Kelly and Hannah Boughers; and great grandchildren, Aubrey, Paisley, Emmett, Caden, Ty, Nolan and Jensen. Also surviving is one brother, Roger Kelly of Bristol, TN; sister-in-law, Sandy Kelly of Morristown; his brothers-in-law, Luther (Geraldine) Woods of Elizabethton and Kenneth (Janice) Woods of Fall Branch, TN; and a sister-in-law, Judy (Jerry) Smith of Elizabethton.
Services for Mr. Kelly will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel with Pastor Tony French, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday or at the residence at any time.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section- 53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, Tennessee). Military honors will be accorded at the graveside. Active pallbearers will be Brent Kelly, Brandon Routh, Wesley Langley, Christopher Langley, David Woods, Kelly Webb, and Carl Stanley. Honorary pallbearers are Ollie Royston, Jeff Embree, Bill Depew, Bart Webb, Rob Kelly, Mike Kelly, Greg Kelly, David Kelly, Jeff Kelly, and Jerry Langley. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Tuesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Ronald’s honor to Volunteer Baptist Church, 2695 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, Tennessee 37620.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home of Elizabethton, Tennessee and to Amedysis Hospice of Elizabethton for the caring and compassionate care given to Ronald and the family during his illness.
