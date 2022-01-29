JOHNSON CITY - Ronald Elmo Murray, 79, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was a son of the late Elbert and Violet Blalock Murray. Ronald graduated from Jonesborough High School and then went on to graduate from Boyce Bible School. He worked for several years in the furniture and grocery industries, eventually retiring from White’s Grocery Store.
Ronald was a member of Skyline Heights Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by one brother, Texas A. Murray.
Those surviving include: his wife of 38 years, Joyce Pickel Murray; sister, Phyllis Ramey; brothers, Mike Murray (Helen) and Don Murray (Linda); as well as several nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be held for Ronald Murray at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Reverend Donald L. Page will officiate. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Skyline Heights Baptist Church (1601 Skyline Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604) or to American Cancer Society (PO Box 332047, Nashville, TN 37203).
