JOHNSON CITY - Ronald E. (Zekie) Ledwell II, of Johnson City, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Zekie was born in Johnson City. He is the son of Polly Hoyle Ledwell, Johnson City, and Ron Ledwell, Jonesborough.
Zekie was a graduate of Science Hill High School and ETSU. He was a member of University Parkway Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Hoyle, Horace and Josephine Ledwell.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Polly Hoyle Ledwell; his father Ron (Sandy) Ledwell; his Mamaw, Dorothy Hoyle; several aunts, uncles, extended family, and friends.
There are no services planned at this time.
