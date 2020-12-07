DOTHAN, AL - Ronald E. Hinson, a long-time resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born on December 3, 1928, to Curtis W. and Etta Lois Hinson.
Funeral services in honor of Ron will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 3 pm at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home with Brother Todd Whaley officiating. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service.
Ronald joined NASA during its infancy in space flight at Kennedy Space Center, Florida. He was a member of the NASA/Industry team that launched Neal Armstrong on his historic journey to the moon in 1969. He was also a team member for development and launch of the Space Shuttles. His last involvement in the Shuttle program was at California’s Vandenberg AFB with the NASA/Air Force team. Following the loss of the shuttle Challenger in January 1986, the Air Force was cancelled its plans for a military managed space shuttle and Ron retired in 1987.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother C.W. Jr and sister Carol.
Left to cherish the memories of Ron include the love of his life for 70 years, Evelyn Hinson; two children, William (Fran) Hinson; Pam (Steve) Alexander, four grandchildren; six; great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com