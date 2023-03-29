ELIZABETHTON - Ronald A. “Ronnie” Lowe, 77, Elizabethton, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home, following a very brief illness.

Ronnie was a Johnson City native and a son of the late Roy Edward and Minnie Lee Fields Lowe.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you