ELIZABETHTON - Ronald A. “Ronnie” Lowe, 77, Elizabethton, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home, following a very brief illness.
Ronnie was a Johnson City native and a son of the late Roy Edward and Minnie Lee Fields Lowe.
He was a 1963 graduate of Phoenix Union High School, Phoenix, AZ, and formerly attended Valencia College, Orlando, FL, Steed College, and East Tennessee State University.
Ronnie was a U.S. Navy veteran, where he served in the Seabees, and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Following his discharge from active duty, Ronnie continued serving with the U.S. Navy Reserves, for a total of eighteen years of service to his country. While serving in Alfa Company at Camp Swampy, MS in 1971, Ronnie was selected to receive the top award out of the 1,500 men battalion. He was recognized for his leadership skills, professional performance, military bearing, and outstanding character.
Ronnie then worked for East Penn Manufacturing Company (Deka Batteries), Lyon Station, PA, as a Sales Representative, retiring in 2005, following twenty-one years of service.
He was a member of Downtown Christian Church, Johnson City.
Ronnie enjoyed old cars and was a member of the National Hotrod Association.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of fifty-six years and love of his life, Mary Helen Smith Lowe; two children, Kirt Monroe Lowe and wife Julie, Maryville, and Amy Marie Lowe, who was born on her daddy’s birthday, Johnson City; two grandchildren, Rylan and Olivia Lowe, Maryville; his granddog, Jackson Lowe.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Pollock officiating and Paul Rudy assisting.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 4:30 -6:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 2:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Kirt Lowe, Rylan Lowe, Rick York, Bobby Mantone, Doug Bushong, Tyler Britt and Gary Hughes. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 P.M. Sunday to proceed to the cemetery.