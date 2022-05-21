BLUFF CITY - Roger Wayne Morrison, age 73, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022, at VA National Medical Center. He was born June 10, 1948, in Bristol, a son of the late Eugene H. and Pearl Blevins Morrison. Roger was a lifelong resident of Bristol and a Veteran of the United States Navy. He attended Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Lynn King; daughter, Carla Kay Morrison; sister, Regina Fee.
Survivors include his significant other, Brenda McNeill; sons, Douglas W. Morrison and Landon E. Morrison and fiancé Becky Quinn; brother-in-law, Danny Fee
The funeral service for Roger will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Larry Montgomery and Pastor Rusty Verran officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
