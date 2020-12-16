ELIZABETHTON - Roger Wayne Babb, 76, of Elizabethton, TN met Jesus face to face and joined his wife, Joy, on Saturday, December 13, 2020. Roger was born on May 11th, 1944, to Otis James Babb and Minnie Lawless Babb. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Joy, sister Lois Persinger and son-in-law Jonathan Grubbs. At the age of 12 years Roger began working as a caddy at the Johnson City Country Club where he came to love the game of golf. He was runner up in the Johnson City Jaycee junior golf tournament where he continued on to play in the state golf tournament ranking 25th overall. He was a graduate of Jonesboro High School where he played basketball and earned “Best all Around” recognition as a player. Roger entered the Army in 1966 where he was a medic and earned his sharpshooter badge. After being released from active duty he remained in the Army National Guard until 1971. Roger was a Teamster member where he served as recording secretary and retired after 30 years of service with Roadway Trucking (now YRC). He was a member of Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church for over 50 years and was a former trustee. He loved his family and Church family more than words can express. He is survived by his son Jerry “Skip” Campbell of Columbia, Tn, Daughter Dr. Gina Roberson (Chris) of Johnson City, TN, the joy of his life, granddaughter, Emmaline Rose Jonathan Grubbs of Johnson City, TN, Sister Brenda Decker of Johnson City, TN, brothers Randall Babb (Hannah) of Johnson City, TN and the Reverend Claude Babb (Lillian) of Johnson City, TN. Several Nieces and Nephews survive as well as special people in his life, Barbara Wilson and the Ronald Grubbs Family.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery officiated by the Reverend Bill Greer with music provided by Ted Puckett. Inactive pallbearers are Rick Babb, Tom Cook, Brian Decker, Seth Babb, Tim Babb, Gene Babb, Jeff Wilson, Jon Wilson, Chuck Murphy, Bob Benson, and Randy Campbell. Honorary Pallbearers are Jacob Murphy, Eddie Williams, Rick Williams, John Hardin, Larry Grindstaff, Ms. Dawn Lowe and Roadway Express Friends.
A celebration of life for Roger and his wife Joy will be held at Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Wilson Cemetery Association at 115 Wilshire Drive, Elizabethton, Tn 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family on our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
