ELIZABETHTON - Roger Wade Estep, 70, Elizabethton, passed away on April 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. Roger was the son of the late N.D. Estep and Johnie Pierce Estep. He was also preceded in death by brother, David Estep, who passed right after birth. Roger served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era and retired from James H. Quillen Veteran’s Hospital. He enjoyed his family, traveling and playing golf.
Survivors include his daughters: Tammy Lancaster (Nathan) and Crystal Bilbery (Daniel); his grandchildren: Noah, Hayden, Adamina, Fletcher, and Sophie. He is also survived by three brothers: John Hobert, Larry “Capp”, and Doug Estep and one special sister, Joyce “Sissy” Estep; Special Friend, Kaye Moody; an Uncle and several cousins; his fur baby “Little Bit” the one eyed cat.
Graveside services for Roger will be held at the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., with Military Honors being provided by Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39 Bluff City. Active Pallbearers will be selected from Family and Friends. Everyone is requested to assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. The family will receive friends, on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. The family would like to thank his hospice nurses. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 159 Cripple Creek Loop Watauga, TN 37694. Condolences may be made to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Estep Family