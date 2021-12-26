Roger Stocton, 73, went to Heaven on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
He was raised in Roan Mountain, TN. He was the son of the late Spence and Grace Stocton. He graduated from Cloudland High School and served four years in the United States Air Force.
In 1975, Roger was gloriously Saved. He has spent his life since then, sharing salvations plan. He loved the Lord and was passionate about winning the lost to Jesus. He loved gospel tent meetings and was a supporter of many missions and ministries locally and around the world. He was a friend and supporter of any cause to get the gospel to those not ready to meet the Lord. Roger was a prayer warrior. He was the active pastor of Greystone FWB Church in Greeneville, TN. The church was his family. The love and support given by the church over the past 23 years was straight from Heaven. He enjoyed being with members of the church and teaching and preaching the truths of God’s word. He wanted everyone to know, “I’m glad I’m Saved.”
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Greg, in 1987.
Roger is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Linda; daughter, Shelley King and husband Alan; grandchildren whom he adored, Caleb, Gracen, Jordan, Lindsey and Cameron King. He was a wonderful husband, Dad, Poppy and friend. Also survived by, brothers, Gary Stocton and wife Judy, Barry Stocton and wife Darlene; sisters, Johnnie Boone and husband Jim, Beth Jarrett and husband Harold; sister-in-law, Darlene Moffett; several nieces and nephews whom he loved.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 27, 2021 at Zion Baptist Church from 5 to 7pm. The funeral service will follow at 7pm at the church, with Dr. Alan King, Grandson Caleb King, Preacher Dylan Bailey and Pastor Roy Yelton officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Stocton Cemetery, Roan Mountain. Pallbearers included Deacons of Greystone FWB Church and grandsons.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423 610-7171) is honored to serve the Stocton family.