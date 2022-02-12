JOHNSON CITY - Roger M. Clites, 94, of Johnson City, died on Friday, January 28, 2022 at his residence, Abundant Life Christian Living Community. He was born in Argos, Indiana, to the late Myron S. and Ruth Rogers Clites on January 27, 1928.
Mr. Clites was a graduate of Milligan College and the University of Tennessee. Most of his career of over forty years, was spent teaching economics at several colleges and universities.
In addition to his parents, a son Paul N. Clites preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife Louise G. G. Clites of the home; three children Margaret E. Clites of Colorado Springs, CO, Nina K. Kinkaid of Baton Rouge, LA and John R. Clites; one grandson Shane Landon of Colorado Springs, CO.
The family will receive friends in the downstairs fellowship area of Central Church of Christ, 2722 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 13th, 2022. Due to COVID the family requests that masks be worn in the reception.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Milligan Fund, c/o Milligan University, P.O. Box 500, Milligan, TN 37682.
