Unicoi - Roger Lee Roberts, age 55, Unicoi, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He is a son of the late Roy and Annette Randolph Roberts. Roger was a lifelong resident of Unicoi.
He was a Tow Motor Operator at A.O. Smith. Roger was of the Baptist Faith. He was a loving brother and uncle who enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Melinie Roberts and Becky Norton.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, two brothers: Mark Roberts (Teresa) and Tracy Roberts (Linda Thacker), all of Elizabethton; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Charlie Byrd will officiate the 7:00 P.M. memorial service.
