JOHNSON CITY - Roger Eugene Kennedy, 55, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on December 4, 2022, after battling an unknown illness for nearly 19 years.
Eugene was born on September 14th, 1967, to parents Willie and Linda Kennedy in Sandusky, OH. He was a devoted Christian, loving husband and proud father.
Despite the frustrations, disappointments, and the unanswered questions from countless physicians over the years, Eugene maintained his faith. His influence spread worldwide and was a pillar of inspiration at Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ (now Word of Life Church). Outside of Jesus Christ, his family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was unendingly proud of his sons Ryan Joelee Kennedy, Andrew Eugene Kennedy, stepdaughter Summer Nicole Sink, stepson Gerrad Adam Talkington, and late stepson Christopher Lee Coleman.
Eugene was married to his lovely wife Janet Ann Kennedy (Talkington) for 34 years. He was predeceased by Willie Kennedy, Linda Kennedy, and Chris Coleman. He is survived by Janet Kennedy, Ryan Kennedy, Andrew Kennedy and his wife Anissa who is expecting their first child in April, Summer and her husband Brad Sink, Gerrad Talkington and his wife Heather, grandsons Brooks, Lucas, and Owen, granddaughters Jordan, Amelia, and Leanna Briseis, his sister Tammy and her husband Mike Sutherland, brother David Kennedy and his wife Rebecca, and brother Jason Kennedy and his wife Dee'. He had many nieces and nephews he loved dearly. Honoree pallbearers are Brooks Sink, Lucas Talkington, Owen Talkington, Micah Brown, Josiah Brown, and Zion Brown.
There will be a celebration of life on January 14th, 2023, at 2pm at Word of Life Church, 490 Okolona Rd. Johnson City, TN 37601.