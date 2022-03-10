ERWIN - Roger “Doc” Shelton, age 61, of Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home while surrounded by loving family. A native of Erwin, Doc is a son of the late Willard and Marie (Peake) Shelton. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Johnson City and was a Supervisor at NN Ball and Roller for many years. Doc was an avid sports fan. He loved the Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed playing golf. In addition to his parents, Doc is preceded in death by one brother, Daryl Lynn Shelton and several other loving family members.
Roger “Doc” Shelton has left behind to cherish his memory: wife of 29 years, Brenda Kay (Proctor) Shelton; daughter, Ivory Janeé Shelton, MD; son, William Troy Shelton; brother, Richard Shelton and wife, Lisa Shelton; sister, Carolyn (Shelton) Brackins and husband, Bruce Brackins; nieces and nephews: Kylee Shelton Holt and husband, Steven Holt, TJ Brackins and wife Christie Hayes-Brackins, Justin Brackins and wife, Lindsey Brackins; great-nieces: Abigail, Avery and Zoey; several special family members; neighbor and friend, Marvin Greene; and his beloved pet, Pebbles.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care during this time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Roger “Doc” Shelton in a celebration of Life service to be held at 7:30 pm on Monday, March 14, 2022 in the auditorium at Unicoi County High School. Reverend Terry Richardson, Reverend Kevin Laws, Ronnie Wilcox and Glenn White will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:30 pm on Monday and will continue until service time at Unicoi County High School. The family will attend a private entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Wilcox, William Shelton, Richard Shelton, Tim Whitson, Joseph Twyman, Moose Rice, Jack Gentry and Marvin Greene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Doc’s name to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Roger “Doc” Shelton through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.