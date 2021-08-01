JOHNSON CITY - Roger Dale Williams, 64, Johnson City, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his residence.
Roger was born in Washington County to Vergess James Williams and the late Opal Beatrice Hankins Williams.
Roger was of Baptist faith. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School in 1975. Roger retired from ETSU Physical Plant where he worked as a Boiler Operator. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Virgil and Vandaly Williams, paternal grandparents, Henry Hankins, Paul Byers and Nannie Hankins Byers, sister, Betty Sue Williams.
Survivors include his two sons, B.J. Williams and Jesse Williams; daughter, Carrie Williams; brothers, Randy Williams and Wesley Williams.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Wesley Williams, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00- 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
In-lieu-of flowers donations can be made to The American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, Suite 6, PMB 321, 3101 Browns Mill Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Williams family. (928-6111)