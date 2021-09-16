CHUCKEY - Roger Dale Ratcliffe, 71, of Chuckey, TN, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Roger was retired the city of Johnson City, where he worked for over 30 years. Roger was a good Christian man and a good hearted person. He was a beloved husband, father, and devoted grandfather. There was nothing in this world to him like his family.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years: Betty Ratcliffe; three daughters: Angie Doss, April Higgins, and Shasta Hiser; two sons-in-law: Josh Higgins, and Thomas Dearstone; one granddaughter: Faith Doss; three grandsons: Dakota Ratcliffe, Jacob Ratcliffe, and Conner Stout.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18th, at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. John Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, is in charge of arrangements.