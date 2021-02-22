JOHNSON CITY - Roger Dale Nickles 66 of Johnson City, TN passed on Thursday February 18, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Elizabethton, TN and was the son of the late Myrtle and Carl Nickles. Roger is preceded in death by three brothers, Orval, Elmer and Issac (Buck) Nickles; one sister Carolyn and one daughter Rachel.
Survivors include his life partner Anna (Penny) Laws; one sister Brenda Nickles; three daughters; Kalle Laws, Amy Welch, and Cierra Allison; two sons; Brent Roark and Anthony. Survivors also include his beloved grandchildren; Micheal Laws, Tazz Laws-Allison, Azula Allison, Christopher Allison, Coby Roark, and Aubrey Ginley. Many nieces and nephews, including two he considered his own, Margaret (Sissy) Nickels and William (Joe) Nickles are survivors as well.
Roger was a crane operator for Omni Source for over 20 years before retiring to spend time with his family. Roger loved his grandkids and spent as much time with them as possible. He enjoyed fishing and visiting the Cherokee Reservation. His favorite times were spent taking his children and grandchildren to new places for adventures. Roger loved the mountains and waterfalls. He enjoyed spending time outdoors.
The family will be receiving friends this Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City between 1:00 and 2:00 PM. This will be followed by a private graveside ceremony at Garland Cemetery in Erwin, TN. Pallbearers will be William Nickles, Brent Roark, Zack Necessary, Jonathan Laws, Benjamin Roark and Jeremiah Allison.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Nickles family. 423-928-2245