ROAN MOUNTAIN - Roger Dale “Murph” Winters, age 71, of Roan Mountain, TN passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Hillview Health Center. He was born in Banner Elk, NC to the late Ralph Winters. Roger was employed with Snap On Tools for over 34 years and a member of Fountain of Life Church. He enjoyed motorcycles and spending time with his family. Mr. Winters was a 1968 graduate of Cloudland High School. He played football and baseball at Cloudland. He was an all Watauga conference center for the 1967 Cloudland football team. He played football at Lees-McRae college for one year. He also enjoyed playing softball and he traveled a lot on his motorcycle.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Betty Grace Smith Winters; sister, Kathy Osborne and husband Rick; nephew, Allen Osborne and wife LaDonna and great nephew, Tyler Colbaugh, and special friends, Judy and Meadow.
A graveside service for friends and family to celebrate the life of Roger Dale “Murph” Winters will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the Johnson Roan View Cemetery, Roan Mountain with Dr. Vic Young officiating. Music will be under the direction of Charlotte Smith. Friends may call at the Rhododendron chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home Roan Mountain on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 between the hours of 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm.
Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain is honored to serve the family of Roger Dale "Murph" Winters.