Isaiah 40:31... but those who HOPE in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles: they will run and not grow weary, they will work and not be faint.
On January 6th, Roger Allen received his heavenly healing after a brief illness with his loving wife by his side.
Roger Dale Allen (48) was born to Fred Allen and Sarah Miller Allen Shell. He was the grandson of Harley and Louise Allen and Maude and Oscar Miller. He was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and East Tennessee State University. He was employed at Eastman Chemical Company. He was a Christian and attended Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church in Erwin, TN.
Roger Allen was the most amazing father to twin boys, Ryan and Rhett Allen. This was his greatest joy in life. He loved his boys so much and enjoyed spending time with them fishing, playing video games, coaching them in sports, attending their games, and guiding them in their daily lives. He was always there for his family and provided strong and loving guidance. His final advice to his sons was to reach out and feel God’s spirit, to believe, and to have faith. He was also an incredible and loving husband to his wife of over 18 years, Kristen Allen. He is so greatly missed by his loved ones, but his legacy will continue in his sons.
Roger is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and his two brothers Rocky Allen and Robert Allen. Roger is survived by his wife and sons. He is also survived by his loving mother-in- law and father- in- law Ruth and Bill Gaines, special sister-in-law Karen Allen, nieces Kayla Allen (fiancé – Andy), Samantha Allen, and Jessica Allen Burleson (Chris). He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins who he loved very much.
Roger coached several teams at the Unicoi County Little League over the years. He was a good friend to so many and cared about others. He had an incredible sense of humor and brought so much joy to the people around him. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan and loved watching sports, especially football. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family. Roger’s family wishes to thank the hundreds of prayer warriors that prayed for him and his family during his illness. He was truly overwhelmed with the love that was shown to him and to his family and was thankful for the many prayers he could feel every day. The family also appreciates his medical team and so many others who reached out during this time.
There will be a service to honor Roger’s life on Monday, January 11th at 7:00 PM at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church in Erwin, TN. Rev. Noah Taylor and Rev. Tim Tapp will officiate. Pallbearers will be Chris Peterson, Steven Hodges, Bart Ray, John Hilemon, Tony Smith, Brian Gast, Jim McKinney, Eric Horton, Brian Horton, Brian Allen, Mike Allen, and Keith Bowman. Those wishing to sign the book can stop by the church between 2:00 and 4:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM. Those wishing to wear Dallas Cowboys shirts or colors, or Unicoi County colors are encouraged to do so. The graveside service will be on Tuesday, January 12th at 2:00 PM at Shephard’s Glenn at Swingle Cemetery in Unicoi, TN. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:55 PM Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
