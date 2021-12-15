Roger Bunton passed away in Durham, NC from sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 72.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Lori Williams; son, Eric Bunton; daughter, Lisa Haigler, and her husband, Joe Tanksley; granddaughter, Lyn Haigler; step-grandson, Jakob Tanksley. He is also survived by his mother, Birdie Mae Bunton; and his sister, Frieda Bunton; and two nieces, Heather Starnes, and Corintha Hartman, all of Johnson City, TN.
Roger grew up in Jonesboro, Tennessee, and graduated from Jonesboro High School. he served in the US Air Force in the late 60's. He met his wife, Lori, and they were married in 1971. Roger entered the restaurant business and eventually owned several steakhouses in Tennessee and Georgia. Roger and Lori became residents of North Carolina in 2005 to be closer to their new granddaughter.
Roger was an avid pickleball player, a golfer, and he loved hanging out with his friends. He traveled with his wife, Lori, to Europe and all over the US. He enjoyed hiking and exploring, and was known for his laughter, his jokes, and his wacky sense of humor at the absurdities of life. He could never turn down a good dessert or an amazing craft beer. He will be missed by all who knew him, loved him, and laughed with him.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00 - 6:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Mitchell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation be made to Planned Parenthood, or to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com.