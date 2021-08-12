JOHNSON CITY - Roger Bradley, age 73, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Mr. Bradley is a native of Unicoi County and a son of the late Billy and Myra McInturff Bradley, Sr. Roger retired from the maintenance department of Nuclear Fuel Services.
Service information can be viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650, to help cover final expenses.