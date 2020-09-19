JOHNSON CITY - Roff Evelyn Whittle Justice, 86, of 204 Shadowood Dr., Johnson City, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
Roff was born in Graniteville, SC to Hazel and Lucille Whittle. Roff graduated from Spartanburg High School and attended Limestone University in Gaffney, SC.
In addition to her parents, Roff was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Mize (J.B.).
Survivors include: her husband of 65 years, Harvey G. Justice, Jr.; daughter, Lynn Ellen Day (Mark); son, Harvey Gray Justice, III; and several nieces and nephews.
Roff enjoyed her hobbies of gardening, painting, volunteer work with Meals on Wheels and Mountain States Hospital, and her Bible studies. Roff was a member of the Virgil Anderson Sunday School Class at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service. A private burial for the family will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dawn of Hope, 500 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.
